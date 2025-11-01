Coeur D’alene Mines’ Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coeur D’alene Mines’ Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

Coeur D’alene Mines’ Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

Coeur D’alene Mines ((CDE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coeur D’alene Mines’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and operational efficiency, though not without its challenges. The company celebrated strong financial performance, marked by increased production and effective cost management, leading to significant cash flow and debt reduction achievements. However, concerns were raised regarding Rochester’s operational setbacks and the anticipation of higher tax liabilities.

Record Cash Balance and Financial Position

Coeur D’alene Mines is on track to end the year with a cash balance exceeding $500 million, positioning the company in a solid net cash position as it moves towards 2026. The company has successfully driven net debt below $100 million and is on course to achieve a net debt to EBITDA ratio of zero by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Strong Production and Cost Management

The company reported impressive production figures, with over 111,000 ounces of gold and 4.8 million ounces of silver. The adjusted cash cost per ounce for gold and silver showed a positive trend compared to the third quarter of 2024, standing at $1,215 per ounce and $14.95 per ounce, respectively.

Las Chispas and Palmarejo Performance

Las Chispas operation reported a substantial 34% increase in free cash flow, totaling $66 million. Meanwhile, Palmarejo delivered $47 million in free cash flow, with recoveries and mill throughput reaching their highest levels in six quarters.

Lowered Cost Guidance

The company has lowered its cost guidance at three out of five mines, a reflection of improved cost management and conservative inflation estimates, which bodes well for future financial performance.

Rochester Downtime and Production Setbacks

Rochester faced unplanned downtime due to conveyor belt issues, resulting in a decrease in tons crushed compared to the previous quarter. This downtime has affected the production guidance for 2025, with some production being deferred to 2026.

Tax Rate Changes

Looking ahead, the company anticipates a higher effective tax rate starting next year, with a federal rate of 21% and additional state rates contributing approximately 3%.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Coeur D’alene Mines provided an optimistic guidance outlook during the earnings call, highlighting record-breaking results for the second consecutive quarter. The company projects a cash balance exceeding $500 million by year-end, with full-year EBITDA expected to surpass $1 billion and free cash flow to exceed $550 million. Adjustments in production guidance reflect a minor increase in gold production and a slight decrease in silver production. The company aims for a record-setting year in 2026, supported by strong financial and operational performance.

In conclusion, Coeur D’alene Mines’ earnings call underscored a strong financial and operational position, despite some challenges. The company’s effective cost management and strategic financial positioning are poised to support continued growth, with an optimistic outlook for the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement