Coelacanth Energy Reports Q4 2024 Results with Strong Production and Infrastructure Expansion

Coelacanth Energy Inc. reported its Q4 2024 financial and operating results, highlighting the completion of three Lower Montney wells and one Upper Montney well, with significant production rates. The company secured a $52 million revolving bank credit facility and nearly completed pipeline construction to connect new wells to its Two Rivers East facility, which is set to be operational in Q2 2025. Despite a net loss, Coelacanth saw a substantial increase in oil and natural gas sales and capital expenditures, indicating a focus on growth and infrastructure development in the Montney region.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CEI is a Neutral.

Coelacanth Energy, Inc.’s overall score reflects its strong revenue growth but significant challenges with profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a neutral outlook, while the valuation indicates an overvaluation concern. The positive corporate event related to stakeholder alignment gives a slight boost but is not enough to outweigh the financial concerns.

Coelacanth Energy Inc. operates in the energy industry, focusing on oil and natural gas production. The company is involved in the development of the Montney formation, a significant resource play in Canada, with a focus on expanding its operations and infrastructure to enhance production capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -6.02%

Average Trading Volume: 167,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$420.4M

