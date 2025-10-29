Coastal Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coastal Financial Corporation released its third-quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a 4.6% increase in total loans receivable and a 1.5% rise in total deposits compared to the previous quarter. The company reported a 21.1% increase in total revenue, driven by higher credit enhancement revenue, and a 23.2% rise in net income from the last quarter. The expansion of partner programs and new product offerings, such as lines of credit and credit cards, are expected to drive future revenue growth. The company also highlighted the testing of Robinhood’s deposit program and the increase in fee-earning debit and credit cards, reflecting strong partner and customer engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (CCB) stock is a Hold with a $112.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coastal Financial stock, see the CCB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCB is a Neutral.

Coastal Financial’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its score, supported by efficient cost management and robust cash flow. However, technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, and the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, impacting the overall attractiveness of the stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking solutions and financial products, including loans and deposit programs, with a market focus on expanding partner programs and enhancing credit services.

Average Trading Volume: 127,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.58B

