CNB Financial Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On October 29, 2025, CNB Financial Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share, linked to a $17.8125 per share dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be distributed on December 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded by November 15, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCNE is a Outperform.

Cnb Financial’s strong valuation and solid financial performance are the primary drivers of its score. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which slightly offsets the positive aspects. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Cnb Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $8.3 billion, operating primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank offers a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management, for various customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. The bank operates 79 offices, including full-service and limited-service offices, and is the multi-brand parent to several divisions such as ERIEBANK, FCBank, BankOnBuffalo, Ridge View Bank, ESSA Bank, and Impressia Bank.

Average Trading Volume: 138,360

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $720.7M

