Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Amid Demand Recovery

Cleveland-Cliffs ( (CLF) ) has provided an announcement.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a revenue of $4.7 billion and a GAAP net loss of $234 million. The company experienced a demand recovery for automotive-grade steel, attributed to the new trade policies enforced by the Trump Administration, which has led to new and expanding supply arrangements.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLF) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CLF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLF is a Neutral.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, with significant challenges in profitability and cash flow. However, the stock’s positive technical momentum and strategic financial moves, such as the issuance of senior notes, provide some optimism. The valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings, but the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and liquidity are noteworthy.

More about Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a prominent player in the steel industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of automotive-grade steel in the United States. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from the evolving trade environment, which supports domestic steel manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 25,822,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.59B

