Clara Resources Announces $1.272 Million Entitlement Offer

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) just unveiled an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited, trading on the ASX under the ticker C7A, has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.272 million. This offer allows eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every two existing shares at $0.003 per share. Additionally, a separate placement has raised $315,000 at the same issue price. The funds will be used for drilling programs and project development at the Ashford Coking Coal Project, as well as for additional working capital and costs associated with the offer. The entitlement offer and placement are fully underwritten, ensuring that the company secures the necessary capital to advance its projects.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.39M

