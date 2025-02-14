Chrysalis Investments Announces Sixth AGM for March 2025

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has provided an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has announced the schedule for its sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on March 12, 2025, in Guernsey. The announcement includes details on the publication of the AGM notice and proxy-voting form, which are now available to stakeholders, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and governance.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited is an alternative investment fund focused on providing investment opportunities through a range of portfolio companies. It operates under the AIFM Directive and is managed by G10 Capital Limited, part of the IQEQ Group.

YTD Price Performance: -4.07%

Average Trading Volume: 2,122,463

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £573.4M

For a thorough assessment of CHRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.