Chordia Therapeutics Reports Continued Losses in Latest Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Chordia Therapeutics Inc. ( (JP:190A) ).

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. reported its non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, showing a continued net loss. Despite a slight improvement in basic earnings per share, the company still faces challenges in achieving profitability, with significant losses in operating and ordinary profit. The equity ratio improved slightly, indicating a stable financial position despite the ongoing losses.

More about Chordia Therapeutics Inc.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by CEO Hiroshi Miyake.

Average Trading Volume: 773,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

