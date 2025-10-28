China Yuchai Announces Board Change Following Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Yuchai International ( (CYD) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, China Yuchai International announced that Mr. Wu Qiwei resigned from his position as a Director of the company and its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, effective October 27, 2025. This change reduces the Board of Directors to eight members, three of whom are independent directors. The resignation may impact the company’s governance structure and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYD) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Yuchai International stock, see the CYD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CYD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYD is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 60 reflects a balanced financial performance with a strong balance sheet and moderate revenue growth. However, thin profit margins and declining free cash flow growth present challenges. Technical analysis shows mixed momentum, and the valuation indicates moderate pricing with limited dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events did not impact the score.

More about China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, is a leading powertrain solution provider in China. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide range of engines for various applications, including trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine uses. Yuchai offers a diverse portfolio of powertrain solutions, including diesel, natural gas, and new energy products such as electric and hybrid systems. With a strong market presence in China and expanding into overseas markets, Yuchai is known for its high-quality products and reliable after-sales support.

Average Trading Volume: 297,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.39B

