China Unicom Reports Stable Growth in Q3 2025

China Unicom (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0762) ) just unveiled an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited reported a stable financial performance for the first three quarters of 2025, with operating revenue reaching RMB 293.0 billion, marking a 1.0% increase year-on-year. The company also saw a 5.1% rise in profit attributable to equity shareholders, amounting to RMB 20.0 billion. These results reflect the company’s strong business momentum and commitment to high-quality development, indicating a solid foundation for future growth.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a telecommunications company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on providing a range of telecommunications services and products. The company operates within the telecommunications industry and is known for its integrated innovation and high-quality productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 40,391,140

Current Market Cap: HK$279.1B

