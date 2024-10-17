China Tourism Group Announces Board Composition

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the committees they serve on, reflecting a strong mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. This strategic leadership structure is designed to enhance corporate governance and drive sustainable growth in the competitive duty-free market.

