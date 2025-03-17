China Shun Ke Long Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited ( (HK:0974) ) has shared an update.

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on March 27, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The board will also consider recommending a dividend payment, which could have implications for shareholders and the company’s financial strategy.

More about China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 1.08%

Average Trading Volume: 5,333

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$273M

