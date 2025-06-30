China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2198) ) has provided an update.

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee as part of its Board of Directors. The committee is tasked with appointing members from the company’s directors, ensuring a majority of independent non-executive directors, and is led by the Board’s chairman or an independent non-executive director. This move is expected to enhance governance and strategic oversight within the company, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 381,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.02B

For a thorough assessment of 2198 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

