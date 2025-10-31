China Railway Group Announces 2025 Interim Dividend Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Railway Group ( (HK:0390) ) has shared an update.

China Railway Group Limited has announced its interim dividend plan for 2025, declaring a dividend of RMB 0.082 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence its market positioning by showcasing financial stability and shareholder confidence.

China Railway Group Limited operates in the construction and engineering industry, primarily focusing on infrastructure development, including railways, highways, and urban transit systems. The company is a key player in the Chinese market, contributing significantly to national and international infrastructure projects.

