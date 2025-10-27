China Properties Investment Holdings Adjusts Use of Share Subscription Proceeds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0736) ) has shared an announcement.

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited announced a change in the use of net proceeds from its recent share subscriptions, originally intended for cryptocurrency investments and working capital. The company will now allocate all proceeds, approximately HK$22,970,000, to replenish working capital and cover corporate expenses such as rent, salaries, and legal fees. This decision aims to enhance financial flexibility and align with current operational needs, without adversely affecting the company’s existing business.

More about China Properties Investment Holdings Limited

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with a focus on property investment and development. The company is involved in various corporate activities, including managing its financial resources and exploring investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,390,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$219.1M

