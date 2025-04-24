China Nature Energy Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from China Nature Energy Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1597) ).

China Nature Energy Technology Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 27, 2025, in Jiangsu Province, China. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s financial statements for 2024, re-election of directors, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share allotments. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting its operational and financial management.

More about China Nature Energy Technology Holdings Limited

China Nature Energy Technology Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on energy storage technology. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -33.55%

Average Trading Volume: 28,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$847.5M

For a thorough assessment of 1597 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue