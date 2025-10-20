China Mobile Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025 Customer Statistics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Mobile Limited reported its customer statistics for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a total of 1,008,874 mobile customers, with 3,996 net additions during the quarter. The company also noted a significant presence in the 5G network with 622,353 customers. In the wireline broadband segment, the company saw 328,766 total customers, with 5,537 net additions for the quarter. These statistics, while unaudited, indicate a steady growth in both mobile and broadband sectors, reinforcing China Mobile’s strong market position.

China Mobile Limited is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing mobile and wireline broadband services. The company focuses on expanding its customer base, particularly in the 5G network sector, and operates primarily in Hong Kong and China.

