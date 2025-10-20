China Mobile Reports Steady Growth in 2025 Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Mobile ( (HK:0941) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Mobile Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenue to RMB794.7 billion, with telecommunications services revenue rising by 0.8% year-on-year. The company also saw a 4.0% increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders, reaching RMB115.4 billion. The number of mobile customers grew to 1,009 million, with 622 million being 5G network customers, highlighting the company’s continued expansion in the 5G sector. Additionally, wireline broadband customers increased to 329 million, reflecting growth in its broadband business.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0941) stock is a Buy with a HK$110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Mobile stock, see the HK:0941 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Mobile

China Mobile Limited is a leading telecommunications company based in Hong Kong, offering a wide range of services including mobile voice and data services, wireline broadband, and related products. The company focuses on expanding its 5G network and increasing its customer base in both mobile and broadband sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 18,107,788

Current Market Cap: HK$1869.3B

For detailed information about 0941 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue