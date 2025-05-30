China Minsheng Bank Enters Agreement with Dajia Life Insurance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Minsheng Banking ( (HK:1988) ) has provided an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. has announced a Business Cooperation Framework Agreement for agency sales of financial products with Dajia Life Insurance Co., Ltd. This agreement, effective from June 2025 to June 2027, allows the bank to provide agency sales services for financial and insurance products to Dajia Life Insurance, a substantial shareholder holding 17.84% of the bank’s shares. The transactions are classified as non-exempt continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1988) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Minsheng Banking stock, see the HK:1988 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It focuses on providing a variety of banking services and financial products.

Average Trading Volume: 36,154,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$199.8B

For an in-depth examination of 1988 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.