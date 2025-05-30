China Literature Limited Successfully Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Literature ( (HK:0772) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Literature Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed by poll. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization of director remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the directors for share issuance and buyback. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued operational stability and strategic growth.

More about China Literature

China Literature Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the digital literature industry, providing online reading services and content creation platforms. The company focuses on the Chinese market, offering a wide range of literary content to its users.

Average Trading Volume: 6,583,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$27.7B

