China Glass Holdings Plans Key Agreements Approval

China Glass Holdings Limited has announced a Special General Meeting to be held virtually on October 22, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for two key framework agreements with Triumph Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd. The agreements cover product supply and engineering procurement, with the board also seeking authorization for Directors and the Company Secretary to manage all related actions and documentation.

