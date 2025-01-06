China Gas Holdings Updates Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

China Gas Holdings ( (HK:0384) ) has provided an update.

China Gas Holdings Limited has announced an updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective from January 6, 2025. This announcement outlines the composition of the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, alongside their involvement in key board committees such as the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Corporate Governance and Risk Control Committees. This restructuring reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational focus and stakeholder relations.

More about China Gas Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 2.84%

Average Trading Volume: 2,458

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.61B

