China Financial Services Announces RMB17 Million Loan Agreement

China Financial Services Holdings Limited ( (HK:0605) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Financial Services Holdings Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving a loan agreement with UDSL as the lender and two customers as the borrowers. The loan, amounting to RMB17,000,000 with a 14.4% annual interest rate, is secured by a mortgage on a residential property and parking spaces in Beijing. This transaction, subject to certain listing rules, highlights the company’s active role in financial assistance and its strategic positioning in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0605) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about China Financial Services Holdings Limited

China Financial Services Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing financial assistance and loan services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 389,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$228.6M

