China Feihe Issues Profit Warning and Announces Share Repurchase Plan

China Feihe Limited ( (HK:6186) ) has provided an update.

China Feihe Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a decline in revenue and net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease is attributed to several factors, including childbirth subsidies, inventory adjustments to maintain product freshness, reduced government grants, and impairment provisions for milk powder products. Despite these challenges, the company expects a slight revenue increase by the end of 2025. Additionally, China Feihe has announced a share repurchase plan, intending to buy back shares using at least RMB1 billion from existing cash reserves, which will be used for future sales or employee incentives.

More about China Feihe Limited

China Feihe Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, with a focus on infant formula. The company operates in the nutrition industry, aiming to provide ‘Fresh, Extracted and Active Nutrition’ products.

Average Trading Volume: 32,432,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$51.99B

