Chile’s Unemployment Rate Drops, Matches Estimates

Chile’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5% from the previous 8.6%, marking a 0.1 percentage point decline. This slight improvement indicates a marginal strengthening in the labor market.

The actual unemployment rate matched analyst estimates at 8.5%, suggesting that the labor market is stabilizing as expected. This alignment with forecasts is likely to have a neutral impact on the stock market, with limited short-term sentiment shifts. However, sectors sensitive to labor costs, such as consumer goods and services, may experience minor fluctuations as investors assess the implications for wage pressures.

