Cherry Hill Mortgage Elects Board at Annual Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Cherry Hill Mortgage ( (CHMI) ).

On June 12, 2025, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation held its annual stockholders meeting, where five board nominees were elected. Stockholders approved executive compensation for 2024 and decided to continue annual advisory votes on executive compensation. Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the company’s independent auditors for 2025.

Cherry Hill Mortgage's overall stock score

Cherry Hill Mortgage’s overall stock score is weighed down by financial volatility, high leverage, and cash flow challenges. While the high dividend yield is attractive, it comes with significant risks highlighted by the recent GAAP net loss and book value decline. Technical indicators show mixed momentum, and earnings call insights suggest caution due to market volatility. Investors should be wary of the underlying risks despite some positive operational improvements.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Maryland-based company operating in the mortgage investment industry. It primarily focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States.

