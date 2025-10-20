Charmacy Pharmaceutical Renews Framework Loan Agreement with Jiangyao

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2289) ) has shared an update.

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of its continuing connected transactions through a new framework loan agreement with Jiangyao, a controlling shareholder of the company. This agreement, effective from January 1, 2026, for a term of three years, allows Jiangyao to provide a loan facility to Charmacy, subject to statutory approval. The new agreement is considered a continuing connected transaction under the listing rules, requiring shareholder approval and annual review. An independent board committee and financial adviser have been appointed to assess the fairness and reasonableness of the agreement.

More about Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China. It operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on pharmaceutical products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 47,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$584.3M

For an in-depth examination of 2289 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

