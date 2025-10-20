Charmacy Pharmaceutical Proposes Governance Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2289) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced a proposal to abolish its Board of Supervisors, subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting. The functions of the Board of Supervisors will be assumed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, aiming to improve corporate governance and operational standards. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association to align with these changes, which are expected to enhance compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

More about Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company established in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products and services, with a market presence in the PRC.

Average Trading Volume: 47,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$584.3M

