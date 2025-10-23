Change Financial Unveils Q1 FY26 Reports and New Investor Hub

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Change Financial Ltd ( (AU:CCA) ) has issued an announcement.

Change Financial Limited announced the release of its Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow Report for Q1 FY26, alongside the launch of a new Investor Hub. This initiative aims to enhance shareholder engagement by providing a centralized platform for ASX announcements, shareholder news, and company updates. The launch of the Investor Hub is expected to strengthen Change Financial’s communication with its stakeholders, allowing for better interaction and understanding of the company’s developments.

More about Change Financial Ltd

Change Financial Limited is a global fintech company that leverages innovative and scalable technology to provide tailored payment solutions, card issuing, and testing services to banks and fintechs. Their technology is utilized by over 150 clients across more than 40 countries, offering services such as card issuing, testing, and payments as a service (PaaS) through their platform Vertexon. This platform integrates with banks and fintechs to deliver digital and virtual card solutions, including features like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Buy Now Pay Later services. Change Financial manages and processes over 45 million credit, debit, and prepaid cards worldwide and provides the default standard for payments testing for many Australian companies.

Average Trading Volume: 412,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$52.47M

