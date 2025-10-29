Change Financial Ltd Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Change Financial Ltd ( (AU:CCA) ) has provided an announcement.

Change Financial Ltd reported a strong first quarter for FY26, with record revenue of US$4.6 million, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. The company achieved a positive net cash flow from operating activities and demonstrated significant operating leverage. New sales of Vertexon and PaySim licenses contributed to this growth, alongside a robust sales pipeline and ongoing product development. The company’s strategic focus on simplifying operations and targeting growth regions has resulted in increased client adoption and future revenue potential.

Change Financial Ltd operates in the financial technology industry, providing payment solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative products like Vertexon and PaySim, which cater to clients seeking efficient payment processing and financial services.

