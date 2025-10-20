Cerrado Gold Reports Increased Q3 Production and Expands Exploration Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cerrado Gold ( (TSE:CERT) ) has shared an update.

Cerrado Gold announced its Q3 2025 production results, highlighting a 21% increase in gold equivalent ounces produced compared to Q2, driven by expanded crushing capacity and improved recoveries at its Minera Don Nicolas Mine. Despite a 60-day delay in underground development, the company revised its 2025 production guidance to 50,000-55,000 GEO and plans to expand its exploration program significantly in 2026, aiming to extend the mine’s life and enhance resource potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CERT) stock is a Buy with a C$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cerrado Gold stock, see the TSE:CERT Stock Forecast page.

More about Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is involved in the exploration and development of gold projects, with a significant market focus on its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina.

YTD Price Performance: 274.03%

Average Trading Volume: 671,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$193M

For an in-depth examination of CERT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue