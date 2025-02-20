Century Legend Announces Strategic Acquisition of PLTR Shares

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Century Legend (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0079) ) is now available.

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CLSIL, has executed an on-market acquisition of 1,450 PLTR shares on February 18, 2025, at a price of USD 122.60 per share, totaling USD 177,770. This acquisition, when combined with previous acquisitions over the past 12 months, constitutes a discloseable transaction under the listing rules, prompting the necessary reporting and announcement obligations. The company now holds approximately 0.0009% of PLTR’s total issued shares, reflecting its strategic investment activity in the open market.

More about Century Legend (Holdings) Limited

YTD Price Performance: 6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 111,560

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$39.13M

