Centurion Accommodation REIT Converts Subsidiaries to LLPs for Tax Efficiency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Centurion Accommodation REIT ( (SG:8C8U) ).

Centurion Accommodation REIT announced the conversion of its subsidiaries into limited liability partnerships, specifically Westlite Ubi Holdings I LLP, Westlite Ubi Holdings II LLP, and Westlite Ubi LLP. This strategic move is expected to impact the taxation of the entities, as taxable income will now be taxed at the partner level rather than the LLP level, potentially benefiting the stakeholders involved.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:8C8U) stock is a Buy with a S$1.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centurion Accommodation REIT stock, see the SG:8C8U Stock Forecast page.

More about Centurion Accommodation REIT

Centurion Accommodation REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on accommodation solutions. It is managed by Centurion Asset Management Pte. Ltd. and has recently undergone an initial public offering managed by DBS Bank Ltd. and UBS AG, Singapore Branch.

Average Trading Volume: 11,989,792

See more insights into 8C8U stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue