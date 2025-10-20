Central China Securities Announces Director Resignation and Succession Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1375) ) is now available.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. He Jun, an independent non-executive director, due to career reasons. Although his departure reduces the number of independent directors below the required threshold, Mr. He Jun will continue his duties until a new director is elected. The company has initiated the process to nominate and elect a successor to maintain compliance with corporate governance regulations.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in Henan Province, China, in 2002. It operates in the financial services industry, providing securities brokerage and related financial services, and conducts business in Hong Kong under the name Zhongzhou Securities.

Average Trading Volume: 71,944,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.82B

