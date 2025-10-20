Central Bank of India Announces Record Date for Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Central Bank of India ( (IN:CENTRALBK) ) is now available.

Central Bank of India has announced to its shareholders the record date for the second interim dividend payment and the related tax deduction at source (TDS) information. This announcement was published in multiple newspapers, including Financial Express, Jansatta, and Loksatta, to ensure shareholders are informed about the upcoming financial proceedings.

More about Central Bank of India

Average Trading Volume: 463,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 334.5B INR

