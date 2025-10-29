Cementos Pacasmayo Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Environmental Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA ( (CPAC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. announced its consolidated results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a 9% increase in sales volume for cement, concrete, and precast materials, driven by infrastructure projects and bagged cement demand. Revenues rose by 10.9%, while net income increased by 14.4% due to higher operating income and reduced interest expenses. The company also maintained its position in the top 10 of Merco’s business ranking and signed a Clean Production Agreement with Peru’s Ministry of Production to enhance eco-efficiency. Additionally, they are developing innovative building solutions and their CEO was re-elected to the Global Cement and Concrete Association board.

The most recent analyst rating on (CPAC) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cementos Pacasmayo SAA stock, see the CPAC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CPAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPAC is a Outperform.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic focus on infrastructure projects and consistent dividend policy further enhance its investment appeal. While increased operating expenses present a challenge, the company’s strong profitability and growth prospects mitigate these concerns.

More about Cementos Pacasmayo SAA

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a leading cement company in Peru, primarily serving the construction industry with products such as cement, concrete, and precast materials. The company is known for its focus on infrastructure and self-construction projects.

Average Trading Volume: 6,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $652.6M

