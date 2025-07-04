CellaVision to Release Q2 2025 Financial Report and Host Webcast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CellaVision AB ( (SE:CEVI) ).

CellaVision AB announced it will release its second-quarter 2025 financial report on July 18, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast for analysts, investors, and media. This event, led by CEO Simon Østergaard, will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perspectives on CellaVision’s market position and growth trajectory.

More about CellaVision AB

CellaVision is a global medical technology company based in Lund, Sweden, specializing in the development and sale of advanced systems for the routine analysis of blood and other body fluids. Their products, which incorporate artificial intelligence and automated microscopy, are crucial for accurate disease diagnoses and replace manual laboratory work, enhancing workflow efficiency in healthcare settings. The company operates in over 40 countries and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.

Average Trading Volume: 22,008

Current Market Cap: SEK4.38B

See more data about CEVI stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

