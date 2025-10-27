Cash Converters Requests Trading Halt for Capital Raising Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cash Converters International Limited ( (AU:CCV) ).

Cash Converters International Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a proposed capital raising. This move is aimed at addressing the outcome of the institutional component of the capital raising, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCV) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Cash Converters International Limited

Cash Converters International Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing personal finance solutions and second-hand retail services. The company is known for its pawn broking, small loan offerings, and retailing of pre-owned goods, catering to a diverse market seeking accessible financial products and affordable retail options.

YTD Price Performance: 53.51%

Average Trading Volume: 787,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$219.6M

