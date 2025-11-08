Cascades Inc Shines in Q3 2025 Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cascades Inc Shines in Q3 2025 Earnings Call

Cascades Inc Shines in Q3 2025 Earnings Call

Cascades Inc ((TSE:CAS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cascades Inc’s recent earnings call for Q3 2025 painted a picture of robust performance, marked by significant strides in both the Packaging and Tissue segments, alongside successful debt reduction efforts. However, the company expressed concerns over environmental and restructuring costs, and a cautious outlook for Q4 due to potential demand fluctuations.

Stronger Than Expected Q3 Performance

Cascades Inc exceeded expectations in Q3 2025, driven by improved volumes, higher average selling prices, and reduced production costs. The company reported a consolidated EBITDA increase of 16% from Q2 and 14% year-over-year, showcasing a solid financial performance.

Packaging Segment Improvement

The Packaging segment saw a 4% sequential increase in sales, with Q3 EBITDA rising 14% sequentially to $136 million. This improvement was reflected in EBITDA margins, which improved to 17.1% from 15.6% in Q2, highlighting the segment’s strong performance.

Tissue Business Growth

The Tissue segment also demonstrated growth, with third-quarter sales increasing 5% sequentially. The segment’s EBITDA rose 21% from Q2 to $46 million, and year-over-year sales increased by 6%, driven by stronger volumes and higher average selling prices.

Net Debt Reduction

Cascades successfully reduced its net debt by $81 million in the third quarter, primarily due to stronger cash flow from operations and a reversal in working capital requirements, underscoring the company’s focus on financial stability.

Asset Sale and Debt Repayment

The company completed the sale of its Flexible Packaging operation for $31 million, contributing to debt repayment. Total proceeds from asset sales amounted to $57 million this year, aiding in the company’s debt reduction strategy.

Environmental and Restructuring Costs

Operating income was impacted by $12 million due to a $10 million environmental provision related to a plant closure in Canada and $6 million of restructuring charges mainly from the Niagara Falls mill closure, indicating challenges in managing operational costs.

Demand Level Concerns

Cascades expressed a cautious outlook for Q4, with an anticipated 5% decrease in Packaging volumes due to unusual post-Thanksgiving seasonality and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, reflecting concerns over future demand levels.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cascades anticipates favorable trends in raw material and selling prices for the Packaging segment, although demand levels are expected to be stable to 10% below Q3 levels due to seasonality and economic uncertainty. The company plans to reduce capital expenditures slightly, with expectations set at approximately $140 million for 2025. Additionally, Cascades aims to achieve $100 million in run rate profitability improvements by the end of 2026 through ongoing initiatives.

In conclusion, Cascades Inc’s Q3 2025 earnings call highlighted a strong performance with significant improvements in key segments and successful debt reduction efforts. However, the company remains cautious about future demand levels and the impact of environmental and restructuring costs. Investors will be keenly watching how Cascades navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement