CareDx Appoints Suresh Gunasekaran as New Director

The latest announcement is out from CareDx ( (CDNA) ).

On October 22, 2025, CareDx, Inc. appointed Suresh Gunasekaran as a Class II director. Mr. Gunasekaran, with extensive experience in healthcare leadership, will receive compensation in cash and restricted stock units as part of his non-employee director role. This appointment may enhance CareDx’s strategic direction and governance with Mr. Gunasekaran’s expertise.

CareDx’s overall stock score reflects a balanced outlook. The most significant strengths are the strong earnings call performance and reasonable valuation. However, mixed financial performance and potential policy impacts present risks. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly positive trend.

More about CareDx

CareDx, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing diagnostic solutions for transplant patients. The company offers products and services designed to improve the quality of life for transplant recipients, with a market focus on innovative testing and monitoring technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,343,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $775.8M

