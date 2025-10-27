Capral Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capral Limited ( (AU:CAA) ) has shared an announcement.

Capral Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 640,179 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 3,000 securities acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategic effort to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAA) stock is a Buy with a A$12.50 price target.

More about Capral Limited

Capral Limited operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company is known for its range of aluminum extrusions and related products, catering primarily to the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 18,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$181.2M



