Capital Bancorp Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

On October 28, 2025, Capital Bancorp, Inc. announced its decision to redeem all outstanding 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 30, 2030. The redemption, set for November 30, 2025, involves a total of $10,000,000 and will be executed at 100% of the principal amount plus any accrued interest, impacting the company’s financial obligations and potentially its liquidity management strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (CBNK) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, CBNK is a Neutral.

Capital Bancorp's strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and profitability, is a key strength. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and cash flow management needs improvement. The valuation is reasonable, providing a balanced investment case.

Average Trading Volume: 54,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $493M

