Cann Group Announces Major Debt Restructuring and Capital Raise

An update from Cann Group ( (AU:CAN) ) is now available.

Cann Group Limited has announced a significant restructuring of its debt and a capital raise, which includes a major debt forgiveness agreement with National Australia Bank, reducing its outstanding loan balance by 81%. The company has also secured a new loan from an existing lender and commitments for a $9 million capital raise through institutional placement and a share purchase plan. This financial restructuring is expected to improve Cann Group’s financial stability and market position, with projected revenue growth and a reduction in EBITDA losses by FY26.

Cann Group Limited is an Australian company operating in the medicinal cannabis industry. The company focuses on the cultivation and production of cannabis products for medical purposes, aiming to serve both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -64.10%

Average Trading Volume: 2,441,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.85M

