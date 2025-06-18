Canggang Railway Limited Passes All AGM Resolutions with Strong Shareholder Support

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Canggang Railway Limited ( (HK:2169) ) is now available.

Canggang Railway Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2025. Key resolutions included the approval of the audited financial statements for 2024, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of independent non-executive directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the directors for share allotment and buy-back. The resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Canggang Railway Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,395,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.2B

For detailed information about 2169 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.