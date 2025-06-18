Canggang Railway Limited Passes All AGM Resolutions with Strong Shareholder Support

Confident Investing Starts Here:
An announcement from Canggang Railway Limited ( (HK:2169) ) is now available.
Canggang Railway Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2025. Key resolutions included the approval of the audited financial statements for 2024, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of independent non-executive directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the directors for share allotment and buy-back. The resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.
More about Canggang Railway Limited
Average Trading Volume: 4,395,850
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$7.2B
