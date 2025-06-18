Canggang Railway Limited Announces Key Governance Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Canggang Railway Limited ( (HK:2169) ) is now available.

Canggang Railway Limited has announced changes in its corporate governance structure, appointing Ms. Lyu Qinghua as a new member of its Nomination Committee to enhance board diversity and governance practices. Additionally, Ms. Wong Pui Kiu Ingrid has been appointed as the new Joint Company Secretary, Process Agent, and Authorised Representative following the resignation of Ms. Lam Wing Chi, effective June 18, 2025.

Canggang Railway Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the railway industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a focus on providing rail transport services.

Average Trading Volume: 4,395,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.2B

