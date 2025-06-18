Canggang Railway Limited Announces Board Composition and Roles

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Canggang Railway Limited ( (HK:2169) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Canggang Railway Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members serving on the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which could influence its strategic direction and operational oversight.

More about Canggang Railway Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,395,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.2B

Find detailed analytics on 2169 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.