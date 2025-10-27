Can-Fite BioPharma’s Promising Phase 2 Study on Namodenoson for Pancreatic Cancer

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd ((CANF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (CANF) is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled CF102-222PC: A Phase 2 Open-Label Study of the Safety and Activity of Namodenoson in the Treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma. The study aims to evaluate the safety, clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics of namodenoson in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, a significant step in addressing this challenging condition.

The intervention being tested is Namodenoson, a 25 mg oral capsule administered twice daily in 28-day cycles. It is designed to treat patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma by assessing its safety and effectiveness.

This open-label study follows a single-group intervention model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward design allows for direct observation of the drug’s effects on the participants.

The study began on April 15, 2024, with a recent update on January 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, which is essential for stakeholders tracking the study’s development.

The clinical study update could influence Can-Fite BioPharma’s stock performance and investor sentiment positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in the competitive oncology sector. Investors should monitor this study closely, considering the potential implications for the broader industry.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

