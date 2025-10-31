California Water Service Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

California Water Service Group ( (CWT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information California Water Service Group presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

California Water Service Group, a prominent water utility company, operates in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas, providing regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater services to over 2.1 million people.

In its latest earnings report, California Water Service Group announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, maintaining consistent net income and earnings per share compared to the same period in 2024. The company highlighted significant investments in water system infrastructure and regulatory approvals for rate increases in California and Hawaii.

Key financial metrics for Q3 2025 included a net income of $61.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.03. The company invested $135.2 million in water infrastructure, marking a 14.8% increase from the previous year. Revenue for the quarter rose by 3.9% to $311.2 million, driven by rate changes and adjustments, despite a decline in customer water usage. Additionally, the company declared its 323rd consecutive quarterly dividend, continuing its long-standing tradition of dividend growth.

Looking forward, California Water Service Group remains focused on securing fair and affordable rates for its customers while navigating regulatory challenges. The company plans to continue its investment in infrastructure and maintain its commitment to customer service and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue