Cadre Holdings Acquires TYR Tactical for $175 Million

Cadre Holdings ( (CDRE) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Cadre Holdings announced its definitive agreement to acquire TYR Tactical for $175 million, comprising $150 million in cash and $25 million in Cadre stock. This acquisition is expected to enhance Cadre’s market position by providing significant entry into European military and defense markets, leveraging TYR Tactical’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and extensive patent portfolio. The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive to earnings and EBITDA margins, offering opportunities for operational synergies and expansion into new markets.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mission-critical personal protective equipment and tactical gear for military and law enforcement globally. The company focuses on high-value end markets with a strong emphasis on innovation and scalability. Cadre’s operations are supported by strategic facility locations around the world, providing a significant international footprint.

Average Trading Volume: 337,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.76B

