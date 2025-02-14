Bushiroad Inc. Reports Strong Q2 FY2025 Results and Upward Earnings Forecast

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Bushiroad, Inc. ( (JP:7803) ) just unveiled an update.

Bushiroad Inc. has reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by significant growth in its Trading Card Game (TCG), Live Entertainment, and Merchandise (MD) units. The company’s performance surpassed expectations, prompting an upward revision of the earnings forecast for the fiscal year. In the second half of FY2025, Bushiroad plans to continue its growth trajectory by broadcasting a new TV anime and expanding its product offerings in TCG and console games, which could further bolster its market position and benefit stakeholders.

More about Bushiroad, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 13.69%

Average Trading Volume: 347,071

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen33.06B

